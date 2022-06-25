First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.506 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ FLN opened at $16.46 on Friday. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,873,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter.

