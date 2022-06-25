First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.21 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,220.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 170,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 157,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

