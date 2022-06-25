First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.82. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $81.47 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 709.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $2,310,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter.

