First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of RNMC stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Get First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) by 210.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.61% of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.