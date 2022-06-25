First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NASDAQ RNMC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) by 210.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.61% of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

