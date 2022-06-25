First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

FNK opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 65,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000.

