First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

QQEW stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 124.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,553,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 53.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.