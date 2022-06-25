First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.005.

Shares of ROBT opened at $39.38 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 46,629 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,791,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 657.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the period.

