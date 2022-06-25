First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 76,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter.

