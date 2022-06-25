First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $37.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 76,877 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter.

