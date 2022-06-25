First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.429 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of GRID opened at $80.36 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $107.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.56.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,175.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 55,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.