First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:FTXG)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of FTXG stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $29.66.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTXG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.