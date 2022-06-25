First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.97 Per Share

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.974 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter.

