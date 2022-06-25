First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Raises Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

RFEU stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.17. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $79.96.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.27% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.