First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FYC opened at $55.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $81.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 69,966 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,082,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000.

