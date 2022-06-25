First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FYC opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $81.14.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 69,966 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.