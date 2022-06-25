First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 30th

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. 236,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,513. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

