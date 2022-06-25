First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.669 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

FKU opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 549.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

