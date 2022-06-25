FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

FE opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.33. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

