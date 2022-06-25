FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 119.33 ($1.46).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FGP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.84) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.65) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 133.70 ($1.64) on Monday. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.40 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.78). The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

