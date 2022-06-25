Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.47 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $128.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.28. Five Below has a 52-week low of $110.83 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 31.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

