Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

