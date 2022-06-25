Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £138 ($169.03) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($182.51) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($189.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £126 ($154.34) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £145 ($177.61).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 8,790 ($107.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,600 ($93.09) and a 12-month high of £162.75 ($199.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,678.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,690.11.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

