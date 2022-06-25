ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Receives $27.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

FORG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.