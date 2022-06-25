ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 111.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

AGCO stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $96.52 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

