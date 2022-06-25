Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned about 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.