Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,773 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.