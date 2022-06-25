Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,040 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,065,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $49.11 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92.

