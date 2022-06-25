Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,701 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $185.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.60 and its 200 day moving average is $204.13. The stock has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $488,934.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,344,911. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

