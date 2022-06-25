Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.93 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

