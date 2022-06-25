Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,350 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.