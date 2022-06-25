FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $61.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.23. FreightCar America has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.99.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 433,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,487.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 47,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $174,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 84,490 shares of company stock valued at $309,456 in the last 90 days. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in FreightCar America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in FreightCar America by 701.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

