Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €82.20 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($86.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.05) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

ETR:FME opened at €47.09 ($49.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion and a PE ratio of 15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €43.53 ($45.82) and a 1-year high of €71.14 ($74.88).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

