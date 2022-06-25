Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.09.
FMS stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $42.13.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 131,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
