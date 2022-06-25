Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 131,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.