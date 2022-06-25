FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. 3,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.
FRMO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRMO)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FRMO (FRMO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.