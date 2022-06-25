Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

ULCC stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.11. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 139.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

