FY2023 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

