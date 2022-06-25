Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Gaia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.58. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Gaia had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaia (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.