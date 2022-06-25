Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
GAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.33.
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.58. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $12.42.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
