Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

