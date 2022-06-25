Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.91 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,317,981 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of £10.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.
About Galileo Resources (LON:GLR)
