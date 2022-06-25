Gas (GAS) Market Cap Tops $27.77 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Gas has a market capitalization of $27.77 million and $7.54 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $2.74 or 0.00013027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00131178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014687 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

