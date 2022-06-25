General Electric (LON:GEC) Announces Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
GEC stock remained flat at $GBX 105 ($1.29) on Friday. 64 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.43. General Electric has a 1 year low of GBX 63.15 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 117.10 ($1.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
