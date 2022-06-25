General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Electric by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $67.08 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

