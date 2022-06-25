Genesis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,992,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,800 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America accounts for about 1.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 1.31% of Liberty Latin America worth $29,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,221.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089 in the last ninety days. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LILA opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LILA shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Liberty Latin America Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.