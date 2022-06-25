GenTrust LLC Acquires 438 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $182.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.