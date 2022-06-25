GenTrust LLC Has $18.68 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,188 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,453,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,872,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,575,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $46.34.

