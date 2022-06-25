GenTrust LLC Has $28.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,488,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of VO opened at $203.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day moving average of $229.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

