GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.23.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 65.36%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

