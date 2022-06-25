Gitcoin (GTC) Price Reaches $2.78 on Major Exchanges

Gitcoin (GTC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $39.43 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00013156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

