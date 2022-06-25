Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 580 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 580 ($7.10) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($7.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.65) to GBX 770 ($9.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.96) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 609.09 ($7.46).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 446.25 ($5.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 493.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 454.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £58.65 billion and a PE ratio of 14.73. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 290.96 ($3.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

